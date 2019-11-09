Clear

MercyOne reveals cardboard prototype of Albert Lea clinic

MercyOne spent the last week putting up and rearranging the cardboard walls and furniture.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - MercyOne is moving forward with its expansion into Albert Lea. On Saturday, the public toured a cardboard simulation of the future clinic.

"The reason why we do that is because we are designing a clinic and we want to make sure its efficient and works the way we want it to. So as we design it, we build it, we do simulations to make sure it works well. If it doesn't, we tear it down and we rebuild it," explains Dr. Teresa Mock.

The next step for the MercyOne Albert Lea clinic is architects coming up with a final blueprint. That will then go out for bid for MercyOne to choose a construction company. Construction may start early next year and last about 6 months.

