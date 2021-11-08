MercyOne recommending COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is encouraging women who are pregnant, trying to become pregnant, or breastfeeding to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommend mothers receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” says Dr. Garth Summers with MercyOne Obstetrics & Gynecology. “Numerous studies of vaccinated moms show COVID-19 antibodies passed in the umbilical cord blood of babies and the mother’s breastmilk.”

Health officials say pregnant women are at a higher risk to get ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant women and that none of the COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus and cannot make anyone sick with COVID-19, including pregnant people and their babies.