MercyOne planning on vaccine being in north Iowa early next week

MASON CITY, Iowa - MercyOne is "strongly encouraging" anyone 16 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccine and anticipates it will be in the area early next week.

MercyOne North Iowa said Monday that pending approval of the Moderna vaccine, it should arrive in north Iowa early next week.

"MercyOne North Iowa has been actively planning for vaccine distribution to our providers and colleagues as soon as locations receive the first shipments. The health center is also participating in planning for the broader North Iowa community with our partners at public health from surrounding counties," MercyOne said.

Health care and essential workers and residents of long-term-care facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, high-risk populations including older adults and people with underlying health conditions will also receive the vaccine as more vaccine becomes available.

"MercyOne urges everyone to continue to follow current safety measures. It is crucial that we all remain vigilant with avoiding crowds, practicing physical distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene. We must continue upholding our personal safe living and decision-making responsibilities until the vaccine is more broadly available. People who are vaccinated must also stay committed to CDC safety guidelines until there is widespread vaccination," MercyOne said.