MercyOne opening a new pharmacy in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is opening a new pharmacy in Northwood.

It will open Monday at the former site of Ver Helst Drug Center, 98 10th Street N.

“We are excited to open a new pharmacy location in Northwood,” says Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. “This location will help us meet our goal of providing care where our patients need us. Northwood has a great history with their local pharmacy, and we are happy to continue that service and expand our circle of care.”

Staff pharmacist at MercyOne Northwood Pharmacy will be Brittani Bejllend, who was raised in Lake Mills.

“I’m interested in finding ways to help others,” says Bejllend. “I enjoy talking with patients to get to know them and to help them manage their medications.”

MercyOne says Bejllend received her Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and her bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University.