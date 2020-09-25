MercyOne encouraging everyone to participate in virtual Mercy Day 5K

MASON CITY, Iowa - The pandemic is making it more challenging for organizations to hold benefit walks or 5K's in person, but that isn't stopping the fun from taking place virtually.

MercyOne is inviting anyone in the communities they serve to participate in the Mercy Day 5K from now until Sunday.

"Any time of day, anywhere that you're located. We have over 300 people signed up in the state of Iowa right now," clinical manager Ali Robertson says.

If you want to participate, all you have to do is sign up online, print your race bib, walk or run, and submit your time, as well as taking a selfie with your race bib and share it on social media using the #MercyDay5K hashtag and tag the location you're representing. The top three male and female participants at each location with the fastest times will be announced on Monday, with winners receiving a Mercy Day 5K medal in the mail.

Mercy Day celebrates the network's founder Catherine McAuley, who opened the first House of Mercy on September 24, 1827 in Dublin, Ireland. The Religious Sisters of Mercy, which McAuley founded four years later, would establish hospitals across Iowa. In 1976, The Sisters of Mercy Health Corporation, who controlled hospitals in three states, including in Mason City, was formed, and would later be renamed Mercy Health Services.