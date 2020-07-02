MercyOne employee and two patients test positive for COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa – Someone who treated patients at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Clinic has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital says the infected individual was wearing personal protective equipment while working in the skilled nursing unit and did not show symptoms while interacting with others. The infected individual is now self-isolating at home.

MercyOne says all colleagues and patients who may have been in contact with this individual have been notified of potential exposure and have been tested. After testing all patients in the skilled nursing unit, two additional individuals have tested positive and are receiving care.

MercyOne North Iowa issued the following statement on this incident, the second positive coronavirus test at the facility:

“Protecting the safety of our colleagues, patients and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic remains our highest priority. MercyOne North Iowa has implemented additional safeguards, including the use of face masks, face shields, other personal protective equipment, temperature screenings, enhanced cleaning and restricting hospital visitors, among other measures.”