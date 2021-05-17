MercyOne creates online directory of community assistance programs

CLIVE, Iowa – MercyOne is launching a new online Community Resource Directory.

The healthcare provider says it will give participating organizations the ability to respond to patients interested in programs including food and housing assistance, transportation resources, health care, employment, education and more.

“Social services are vital to the health of our communities and MercyOne is proud to offer this additional avenue for our patients and community members to connect with them,” says Emily Fletcher, division director of Social and Clinical Care Integration. “MercyOne is committed to transforming the health of our communities, and this is another innovative approach to provide access to begin that journey.”

To search for resources and social services in your area, go to MercyOne.org/CommunityResourceDirectory and enter your ZIP code. MercyOne says all searches are completely confidential.