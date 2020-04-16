MercyOne changing pharmacy hours due to pandemic

KIMT-TV 3 – MercyOne is temporarily changing the hours of operation of its Clear Lake and Greene pharmacies.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MercyOne Clear Lake pharmacy will now be closed on Saturdays and open weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. The pharmacy in Greene will be closed on Wednesdays and open 8:30 am to 5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

MercyOne says it apologizes for any inconvenience these changes might cause customers.