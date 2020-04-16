KIMT-TV 3 – MercyOne is temporarily changing the hours of operation of its Clear Lake and Greene pharmacies.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the MercyOne Clear Lake pharmacy will now be closed on Saturdays and open weekdays from 8 am to 5 pm. The pharmacy in Greene will be closed on Wednesdays and open 8:30 am to 5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
MercyOne says it apologizes for any inconvenience these changes might cause customers.
Related Content
- MercyOne changing pharmacy hours due to pandemic
- Pandemic leading to pay, hour cuts and furloughs at MercyOne
- Mercy changes name to MercyOne
- Olmsted Medical Center closing clinics, changing services due to pandemic
- MercyOne North Iowa expanding to Freeborn County
- MercyOne announces location in Albert Lea
- MercyOne North Iowa screening patients for coronavirus
- MercyOne thanks North Iowa for homemade masks
- Funeral homes changing operations during coronavirus pandemic
- Familiar face is new president at MercyOne in Mason City
Scroll for more content...