MercyOne announces annual Legend Award

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is presenting its annual Legend Award to Brenda Epsteen.

Epsteen is a clinical education specialist in Clinical Practice, Informatics and Education and, according to her nomination letter, “Brenda’s positive attitude makes every project better! She is an amazing leader and mentor to many. This was a time of high stress, laughter, sweat, tears and added grey hairs, but throughout it all, Brenda was a positive influence. Everyone appreciated her calming presence.”

Epsteen will be recognized on MercyOne’s award wall. Award nominations are made by MercyOne peers, volunteers and retirees.