MercyOne and Mason City Clinic announce new partnership

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Mason City Clinic are joining forces.

The two health care providers have signed a professional services agreement where specialty services of the Mason City Clinic will operate at outpatient departments of MercyOne. Those services include:

• Allergy/Immunology

• Bariatric Surgery

• Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy

• Gastroenterology

• General Surgery

• Interventional Pain Medicine

• Neurology

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

• Podiatry

• Psychiatry

• Urology

Other departments, such as Imaging and Physical Therapy, will remain under Mason City Clinic operation. The psychiatry office operated by Mason City Clinic will move to the lower level of the Mason City Clinic building. All other of the impacted departments will remain in their current locations and patients will continue to call and register for appointments in the same way they do now.

A public statement on this new partnership between MercyOne and the Mason City Clinic says the goal is to:

• Increase the number of providers to ensure continuity and expanded availability of specialty physician services in the region

• Improve outreach specialist physician coverage

• Improve ability to recruit new specialist physicians

• Coordinated governance structure to align with hospital strategic and operational needs

• Less confusion for consumers as many think it already is the same organization.

• Provide a complete range of health care specialty services to north Iowa and southern Minnesota under the MercyOne brand.

The MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center, previously known as the Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute, has operated under a similar professional services agreement since 2013.