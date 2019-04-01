Clear
MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

MercyOne North Iowa is recognizing the achievements of the various departments of the cardiac care units with a series of short informative videos.

Apr. 1, 2019

The Mason City Clinic and the MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center are celebrating 30 years of delivering the most advanced cardiac care to the people of North Iowa and the surrounding counties.
Since opening in 1989 the Center has performed more than 6,700 open-heart surgeries and 40,000 cardiac catheter lab procedures.
To learn more about MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center go to KIMT.com and click on the HEALTH tab.
KIMT.com will host these videos through June so you are encouraged to watch and share them all.

It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
