MercyOne North Iowa welcoming volunteers back

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been a while since volunteers were allowed inside the doors at MercyOne North Iowa. Now, there's hope in 2021.

As the hospital has been allowing support people to come back, it has now been expanded to include volunteers. However, there are some limitations; while escort, wayfinding and in-surgery center volunteers are allowed to return, in-patient care volunteers will have to wait a bit longer, as they are not being brought back at this time.

Volunteer services manager Stephanie Duckert has heard from those who are excited to come back, as it helps give them purpose.

"I've enjoyed talking to them. It's not a short conversation, we do a lot of talking about what they want to do when they come back and what they did prior to the pandemic."

As to why the time was right to allow volunteers back, it came down to a couple of key factors.

"The availability of the vaccine has made a big difference. Also, the case count has dropped significantly from where it was in November when we were really peaking around the North Iowa area."

Before a volunteer is allowed to return, they must be fully vaccinated.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer, contact the hospital at 641-428-7753, or click here.