MercyOne North Iowa issues waitlist for COVID vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa - Cerro Gordo County Public Health and MercyOne North Iowa are working together to make sure you know when it's your turn to get the vaccine.

MercyOne North Iowa has created a COVID-19 vaccine interest list. Those interested in getting the vaccine can sign up and be notified when it's their turn to get the shot. The vaccine will be administered by MercyOne North Iowa.

The sign up list does not guarantee an appointment for a shot, essentially acting as a wait-list.

The list is on a first come first serve basis within the prioritization tiers.

Brittany Erickson, Director at MercyOne North Iowa, says the list is available to anyone - you don't have to be a MercyOne patient to sign up.

“A 40 year old who doesn't have a specific occupation that qualifies right now can be put on the list - it just means we won't call that person until that tier or group qualifies based on the state guidance,” Erickson explains.

She adds, “We're hopeful it sounds like probably sooner than later - we will be getting more vaccines here in the county - and so our partnership with public health is really just another option for people to be able to get vaccinated more quickly here in the county.”

Guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are no restrictions on people signing up outside of the county they live in.

Iowa is currently prioritizing those 65 and older for vaccinations.

MercyOne North Iowa is urging people to keep trying to get a vaccine appointment wherever they can.

To sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Interest list, visit https://www.mercyone.org/health-and-wellness/health-answers/covid-19-what-you-need-to-know/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-alert/.