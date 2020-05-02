MercyOne North Iowa to resume 'select' elective surgeries

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says it’s resuming “select critical services and elective surgeries” on Monday.

"People need to know it is safe to seek essential treatment. MercyOne North Iowa is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume select surgeries, procedures and other critical services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” says Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. “We are taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."

Anyone entering a MercyOne facility is required to wear a mask and these additional safety measures have been put in place:

• Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

• Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

• No visitors are permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department. Exemptions could be made on a case-by-case basis involving children, maternity units, and patients receiving end-of-life care.

MercyOne says all patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before their procedure and if a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless the patient’s quality of health or life is impacted.

"If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well," says Schlader. "We are here for you and are committed to keeping you safe while you receive the medical care you need."