MercyOne North Iowa to operate on limited capacity next week due to COVID-19 surge

MASON CITY, Iowa - Due to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases, MercyOne North Iowa will be operating on limited capacity.

MercyOne said in a statement Friday that is experiencing a demand for patient beds that is greater than the number of beds available.

"The situation has led to a thoughtful but difficult decision to delay any non-emergent surgeries requiring an overnight hospital stay, during the week of November 15. We continue to evaluate this quickly evolving situation," MercyOne said.

“We are currently caring for a total of 36 COVID-19 cases at MercyOne North Iowa and this impacts our ability to provide all services,” said Dr. Paul Manternach, chief medical officer. “A recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases on our West Campus skilled nursing unit has caused us to pause admissions through the weekend to that unit. This, coupled with the recent need to temporarily redirect hospice patients to our regular inpatient units, puts an extra strain on our staffing resources.”