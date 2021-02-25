MercyOne North Iowa recognized for weight-loss surgery success

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is being honored for its work in bariatric surgery.

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield has awarded the Mason City hospital its Blue Distinction Center+ designation. That placed Mercy One North Iowa among nationally designated facilities shown to deliver quality specialty care based on objective measures developed from the medical community for patient safety and better health outcomes.

“Weight loss surgery helps those who desire to lose weight and have tried multiple times with various diet and exercise techniques unsuccessfully,” says Dr. Matthew Fabian. “It works by making the stomach smaller, causing the patient to have significantly reduced appetite as well as a profoundly reduced meal size. At MercyOne North Iowa we appreciate this recognition, verifying that we provide a superb surgical experience.”

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield says to get a Blue Distinction Center+ for Bariatric Surgery designation, a health care facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complications and readmissions, for gastric stapling and/or gastric banding procedures. A health care facility must also have earned national accreditations at both the facility level and the bariatric care-specific level, as well as demonstrate better cost efficiency relative to its peers.

"On behalf of the bariatric team across MercyOne, we are honored to be recognized as a Blue Distinction Center+," says Bob Ritz, president and CEO of MercyOne. “We are proud of our ability to offer patient-centered, personalized care to every individual and help them on their journey to a healthy weight and life-style."

According to the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ithere were 252,000 bariatric surgeries performed in 2018.