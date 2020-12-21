MercyOne North Iowa receives first COVID-19 vaccine; vaccinations to start this week

MASON CITY, Iowa - The COVID-19 vaccine is now in north Iowa and vaccinations are expected to start this week.

MercyOne North Iowa announced Monday it has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

"It’s a great day at MercyOne," stated Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. "We received our first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. We plan to start vaccinating our colleagues, who are at highest risk this week. Watch for more updates on our social media channels. Our colleagues are anxious to share their experiences, so you'll know what to expect when the vaccine is available to you. Let's take this step toward defeating this pandemic together and move closer to getting our lives back to normal."