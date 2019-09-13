Clear
MercyOne North Iowa plans to open clinic in Albert Lea

Back in June of 2017 Mayo Clinic Health Systems announced the consolidation of services between their Austin and Albert Lea

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:19 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn-The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has selected MercyOne North Iowa to extend health care services to Albert Lea. Back in June of 2017 Mayo Clinic Health Systems announced the consolidation of services between their Austin and Albert Lea campuses. Now, most inpatient services are only offered in Austin. The hospital says a staffing issue is a reason behind the changes.

Monica Pinkava is a former patient of Mayo Clinic Health Systems.
She gave birth there and wasn't satisfied with her experience.

"I didn't feel like I was getting the care that I deserved," Pinkava said.

She's looking forward to having another health care option and isn't bothered by Mayo Clinic Health System's consolidation.

"I welcomed them going honestly because I didn't like the care that I was given,"

There is no set location for the MercyOne North Iowa clinic. The clinic is scheduled to open in 2020.

