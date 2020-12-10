MercyOne North Iowa offers new COVID-19 therapeutic

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a new treatment that can improve outcomes for patients in the early stages of COVID-19. Now one hospital is making the latest therapy for coronavirus available for some of its patients.

It's called Bamlanivimab Infusion, or Bam for short. The drug was just approved for emergency use back in November and it's being offered at MercyOne North Iowa.

Bam Infusion is given intraveniously and takes about an hour to administer. It uses man-made antibodies that reduce the amount of COVID-19 virus in your system, giving your body more time to develop antibodies to fight the virus.

The treatment is recommended for patients in the early stages of the infection, especially older adults with preexisting conditions.

"If you are diagnosed with a positive COVID test and you fall into one of those categories, then you should contact your physician and they would want to order that for you," said Dr. Teresa Mock, Senior Vice President of MercyOne Clinics.

Bam Infusion can also be used to help young patients between the ages of 12 and 17, who are at high risk from COVID because of a preexisting condition.