MercyOne North Iowa offering rapid COVID-19 testing

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rapid testing is now available at many north Iowa locations.

MercyOne announced Monday that with a rapid COVID-19 test, results are available in as quickly as 20 minutes.

"Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate. Walk-in testing is not available," MercyOne said .

Individuals whose primary care provider is not located at one of the following MercyOne clinics should go

online to schedule an appointment or walk-in at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care.

• Clear Lake Family Medicine

• Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care

• Forest City Family Medicine

• Forest Park Family Medicine

• Greene Family Medicine

• Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care

• Northwood Family Medicine

• Rockford Family Medicine

• Regency Family Medicine

• Sheffield Family Medicine

Individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and want to find out if they are eligible to be tested are

encouraged to call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-777.