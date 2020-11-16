MercyOne North Iowa offering rapid COVID-19 testing

MASON CITY, Iowa - Rapid testing is now available at many north Iowa locations.
MercyOne announced Monday that with a rapid COVID-19 test, results are available in as quickly as 20 minutes.
"Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms must contact their primary care provider to schedule an in-person or telehealth visit to determine if COVID-19 testing is appropriate. Walk-in testing is not available," MercyOne said .
Individuals whose primary care provider is not located at one of the following MercyOne clinics should go
online to schedule an appointment or walk-in at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care.
• Clear Lake Family Medicine
• Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care
• Forest City Family Medicine
• Forest Park Family Medicine
• Greene Family Medicine
• Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care
• Northwood Family Medicine
• Rockford Family Medicine
• Regency Family Medicine
• Sheffield Family Medicine
Individuals who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and want to find out if they are eligible to be tested are
encouraged to call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-777.