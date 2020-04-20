MercyOne North Iowa offering mobile check-in for clinic appointments

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa clinics are now offering mobile check-in for primary care and specialty clinic appointments.

The new program will allow patients to check-in before their appointment.

“Mobile check-in is quick, simple and secure. This service offers our patients the ability to check-in before arriving at our office on their own device through email or text message,” says Dr. Teresa Mock, Senior Vice President of MercyOne Medical Group North Iowa. “In addition, patients can answer health questions that are useful for their visit, sign consent forms and make a payment.”

MercyOne North Iowa is handling routine and non-urgent medical appointments are being handled by online Virtual Visits. For in-person office visits, the mobile check-in is joining other efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Those other efforts include having patients wait in their vehicles until clinic staff is ready for them to enter the facility and having patients escorted directly to the exam room upon arrival bypassing the waiting room.

