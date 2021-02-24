MercyOne North Iowa now offering COVID vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa – People can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from MercyOne North Iowa.

CG Public Health and MercyOne say they’ve developed a plan for an additional point of vaccine distribution in the county. Sign up online and you will get a notification of when a coronavirus shot is available. You do not need to be a MercyOne North Iowa patient and anyone of any age can sign up.

CG Public Health says it will provide vaccine doses to MercyOne North Iowa and MercyOne will contact eligible patients by phone. Health officials say if you do not respond on the first attempt to reach you, the appointment time will be given to the next person on the list and MercyOne will attempt to contact you the next time vaccine is available.

MercyOne says they will be scheduling both doses of the vaccine and hope to start contacting signups by Friday.

Signing up on the MercyOne list does not stop you from getting the vaccine elsewhere and CG Public Health is encouraging people to pursue other options for getting a coronavirus shot.

To get on the vaccine interest list, click here.

Until vaccine is widely available, iCG Public says says it is critical to continue to practice mitigation measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

· Wear a mask or face covering.

· Practice social distancing with those outside your household.

· Clean your hands frequently with soap and water.

· Stay home if you feel sick.