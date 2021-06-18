Clear

MercyOne North Iowa marks 300th robot-assisted prostate surgery

MercyOne urologists Dr. Kevin Rier (left) and Dr. Timothy Mulholland, Photo courtesy of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
Technology leads to smaller incisions and faster recovery.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center just recently completed its 300th case of prostate surgery using minimally invasive robot technology.

Dr. Timothy Mulholland performed the surgery with the da Vinci XI system and was assisted by Dr. Kevin Rier.

“The da Vinci system allows us to handle the most delicate tissue even in confined spaces like the pelvis, using only small incisions,” says Dr. Mulholland. “The robot gives us more range of motion with our instruments by translating our hand movements in real time, bending and rotating instruments.”

MercyOne says robot-assisted surgery allows for smaller incisions, earlier discharge from the hospital, significantly less pain and faster return to normal daily activities.

“In the past ten years, our surgeons have performed a total of more than 2,500 cases through robotic surgery at MercyOne,” says Dr. Adams. “More than 500 were urology procedures.”

MercyOne North Iowa says it has seven surgeons across several specialties qualified to use the da Vinci XI system.

