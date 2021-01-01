MercyOne North Iowa lights up the night sky with huge beacon

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you've been driving around Mason City this evening, you might have noticed something a bit out of the ordinary. A bright column of light stretching into the sky from the top of MercyOne North Iowa.

At 5 o'clock this evening, the huge beacon was switched on. It has a very special meaning for the folks at MercyOne North Iowa.

The beacon honors all the hard work the health care heroes have performed during the pandemic. It's also symbolic of the hopes for a brighter 2021.

It's not just happening in Mason City, but at all 16 MercyOne medical centers across the state of Iowa. With perfect weather conditions, the bright tower of light can be seen for miles around.

MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz talks about why they chose this symbol.

"We thought it was the best way to unify, essentially the magnetic role that our health systems have played in helping our communities find safety in this pandemic," said Ritz.

MercyOne North Iowa will be lighting up the sky until January 7th. You can also check out pictures of the MercyOne beacons on social media, just search for the hashtag #mercyonehope2021.