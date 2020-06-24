MercyOne North Iowa issues warning on fake checks

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is warning the public about a fake check scheme.

MercyOne says the name and address of its Mason City hospital are being used and if you get a check from MercyOne but have never been a patient, do not deposit it and contact local law enforcement.

MercyOne says three people living in Texas recently received FedEx packages containing these phony checks and contacted the health care provider about it.

Anyone with questions about this matter is asked to call MercyOne North Iowa’s billing department at 866-494-3001, option 2. For more information on fake check frauds, click here.