MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to COVID-19

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is adjusting its rules on visitors due to increasing COVID-19 activity.

The new restrictions go into effect on Monday and are details in the chart below:

MercyOne North Iowa says no in-person visitors are allowed for COVID patients, except under special circumstances. It says it must balance the positive impact of visitors on patient healing with protection from exposure to COVID-19.

Visiting hours at MercyOne North Iowa are between 7 am and 7 pm. Check with the MercyOne website to be up to date on current visitor status, which may change due to local case rates

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Cerro Gordo County is currently seeing a high level of coronavirus transmission. The surrounding counties of Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, and Butler are also in that high-risk category.