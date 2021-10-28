MercyOne North Iowa in-patient hospice care unit to temporarily pause accepting new patients

MASON CITY, Iowa - Changes in staffing are impacting a North Iowa hospice care facility.

In a statement to KIMT, MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader said MercyOne's in-patient hospice unit has temporarily paused accepting new patients. Home care will still be provided when appropriate.

The decision comes as MercyOne North Iowa is trying to balance the increase of patient volumes, and the inability to transfer patients to long-term care facilities. The move allows MercyOne to transtion hospital nurses and caregiving team members to other units within the hospital to ensure they continue to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, MercyOne North Iowa is reporting 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 18 of them being unvaccinated. Out of the 7 patients in the ICU, none were vaccinated.