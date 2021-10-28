MercyOne North Iowa hospice no longer accepting resident patients

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says it has temporarily stopped accepting patients to its inpatient hospice unit.

The health care provider says the move is in response to increased patient volume due to COVID-19 and the inability to transfer patients to long-term care facilities. MercyOne North Iowa says it will transition hospital nurses and caregiving team members to other units within the hospital to ensure it continues to meet the needs of COVID-19 patients.

MercyOne North Iowa says it will still be providing hospice home care where appropriate.