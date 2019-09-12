MercyOne-North Iowa expanding to Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - MercyOne is coming to Freeborn County.

It was announced Thursday that the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has selected MercyOne-North Iowa to extend its services to the county.

The exact location of the clinic was not released, but the plan is for the facility to open in the early summer of 2020.

“Plans for the new clinic will be delivered in phases – starting with a primary care clinic with enough space for visiting specialists and extended hours for urgent care, including the weekends. Future phases planned include additional specialists, imaging center and an ambulatory surgery center. Each phase will be implemented as goals are achieved. Albert Lea community business partners, MercyOne and specialists from the Mason City Clinic are enthusiastic about the community support for the new clinic,” the press release said.

Rod Schlader, the president of MercyOne-North Iowa, said there is “great anticipation” for the agreement.

“At MercyOne North Iowa, we pride ourselves in providing high-quality, but cost-effective health care to rural communities,” he said.

Brad Arends, chairman of Save Our Healthcare and president of the Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition, called it “a great day for the citizens of Albert Lea and the surrounding communities.”

“This outcome is even better than we expected in that we not only are on a path to restore services that have been removed from Albert Lea, but we also will have more specialists available, and our cost of care will be substantially lower than most communities in south-central and southeastern Minnesota," Arends said.

Mayo Clinic Health System issued its own statement in response to this development:

“Mayo Clinic Health System is proud to be a longstanding health care partner to the residents of Albert Lea, Austin and surrounding communities. We continue to offer highly valued quality of care with a wide range of services – including full clinic services, robust emergency departments, outpatient surgeries and pregnancy care before and after delivery on each campus. In addition, we offer a seamless connection to the Mayo Clinic care patients need and deserve when facing serious or complex illnesses.”