MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for coronavirus

MASON CITY, Iowa – An employee at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter sent out to staff, MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader says after feeling sick on March 20, the employee followed hospital protocols. Schlader says the individual did not feel better over the weekend and realized they had been “socially exposed” to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. A test for the virus then came back positive for the employee.

Schlader says federal law prevents him from sharing many personal details of the infected individual but states the employee did not have direct contact with patients.

“We are grateful to this team member for heeding the precautions and remaining home from work when ill,” says Schlader. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this MercyOne colleague for their rapid and full recovery.”

Schlader says they’ve been screening staff, patients, and visitors entering any MercyOne North Iowa facility and checking their temperature since Friday. Each facility now has only one entrance and Schlader says anyone with a temperature of 100.3 degrees or higher will be asked to leave the facility.