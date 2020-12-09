MercyOne North Iowa doctors talk about COVID-19 vaccine

MASON CITY, Iowa - As we get closer to emergency approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, hospitals and county health leaders are getting more information about how the drugs will work.

One of the myths they wanted to dispel is that the vaccine could give you COVID-19. You won't be injected with the virus itself, but instead the genetic instructions of the virus.

Another question they answered, if you have COVID, should you get the vaccine? They say, yes, you should, but you might have to wait so others who haven't been infected can be protected.

Dr. Paul Manternach, Chief Medical Officer of MercyOne North Iowa says side effects from the vaccine should be mild in most people.

"In the phase three trials it indicated the safety profile is good. The side effects after vaccination are similar to what you get when you get an influenza vaccination," said Dr. Manternach.

Vaccinations through CG Public Health will be free, the federal government is footing the bill for the vaccine.

Church and Dwight, which has a facility in Mason City, is donating a freezer to MercyOne North Iowa that is capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at those super low temperatures.