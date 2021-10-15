MercyOne North Iowa doctors as another COVID surge hits: 'You don't see what's going on in the hospital'

MASON CITY, Iowa - There was no sugarcoating it from MercyOne North Iowa doctors on the impact of the coronavirus.

This week, there were 38 patients positive with COVID-19 in Mason City’s hospital as ICU beds are filling up - again.

“The demoralizing thing for us is there is still a fair amount of people in the community that don’t think this is real,” says Dr. Doug Summerfield, with MercyOne’s critical care unit. “Unfortunately for anyone on the street, you don’t see what’s going on in the hospital.”

MercyOne said Friday it is seeing “another surge in the COVID-19 cases and the human resources it takes to care for COVID-19 patients are running short.”

Dr. Sam Congello said due to COVID, there are patients who need life-saving procedures that have had to postpone them because there is no place to put them in the ICU.

“We’ve gotten good at treating the people we can save, but we have lost around 200 patients,” he says. “I think our staff would want to tell the public this is real. Make your own decisions as to what to do about that, but this is happening.”

The key to stopping the spread is simple, doctors said: Get the vaccine.