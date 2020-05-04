MercyOne North Iowa doctors and nurses could be heading to COVID-19 hot spots around Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some parts of the Hawkeye state are struggling to handle outbreaks of COVID-19. As MercyOne North Iowa prepares for elective surgeries, some of their doctors and nurses could be put to work in other counties.

"We've had some nurses that have been amazing and volunteered to go help in other locations," said MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader.

Health care workers are asking to be put in harms way. Later this week, they may be heading out to hot spots in Iowa's fight against COVID-19.

"There's a surge going on in Sioux City and one in Waterloo and so we've had some nurses and some physicians volunteer to go help them and they're very gracious for that help," said Schlader.

He explains what those doctors and nurses will be up against when they arrive.

"They'll probably give some of their critical care nurses a break, because they've probably been working a lot of hours. Some of the physicians they're basically doubling their ICU capacity because of the COVID surge," he said.

In Des Moines, MercyOne's medical center has been doing well so far, but Schlader says if they need help, North Iowa will be ready to lend a hand.

"Population wise they're not surging as much as Sioux City and Waterloo are right now. They really haven't been requested, but if they did we would certainly help them out too."