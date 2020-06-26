MercyOne North Iowa coronavirus test site moved to new location

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you think you'll need to get checked for the coronavirus any time soon, keep reading. MercyOne North Iowa's testing site has been moved.

Up until this week, testing was done at the North Iowa Events Center; now, testing has been moved to 600 1st Street SW. The reason for the move? MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader says the site at the events center was always meant to be temporary, and the new site is more than adequate.

"It happens to have a drive thru garage which was perfect for what we needed, so people can still get tested in their car, they don't have to leave their car, and expose as few people as possible."

The new site is already owned by MercyOne. In addition, the location is not far from the main hospital, as well as in close proximity to the main thoroughfares, U.S. Highway 65 and Iowa 122.

"We were looking at renting places, and a couple of our facilities people said, 'hey, why don't you guys use this?' It's the cheapest alternative, to use your own building."

Testing at the site is only available to those who have been screened and referred. Patients must be scheduled for testing via the MercyOne Family Health Line, or their provider. If you are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to call the Health Line at 641-428-7777.

Schlader adds that community support for the testing site has been positive; so far, about 6,000 people have been tested since March.