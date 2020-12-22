MercyOne North Iowa begins COVID-19 vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa - COVID-19 vaccinations began Tuesday at MercyOne North Iowa.

That comes a day after the organization received its first shipment.

“We’re incredibly excited the vaccine is here,” said Dr. Paul Manternach, chief medical officer of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. “I would encourage anyone who is offered the vaccine to take it. Vaccination is the best way to get control of this pandemic.”

MercyOne said it "is confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. As immunizations become available to more individuals, we strongly encourage everyone ages 16 and older to be immunized."

The COVID-19 vaccine is not currently available to the general public.