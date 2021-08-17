MercyOne North Iowa Director of Nursing named a 'Health Care Hero'

CLIVE, Iowa – MercyOne is recognizing the Director of Nursing at North Iowa Medical Center as a “Health Care Hero.”

David Asche is one of five MercyOne employees being honored for going above and beyond the call of duty. They each received six tickets to attend this year’s Iowa State Fair, along with a $100 voucher for food and a VIP parking pass.

MercyOne says Asche is a “Health Care Hero” because:

“At the time he took the helm as a nursing leader, COVID-19 cases started to rise in our community. The orthopedics unit was transformed into our COVID unit and David had to get the unit ready. Soon after, COVID-19 patients filled the unit. David stood side by side with his nurses. When needed, David pitched in as a nurse and cared for patients. He would work as a nursing manager during the day and take patients as a nurse overnight.”

“He tried to do everything he could to uplift his staff; he brought in snacks, had an elementary school create pictures for his staff, and more. He sacrificed family life to help his patients and staff. David even had to deal with his grandfather passing away on his unit due to COVID-19. He has built a very wonderful and united team during his first year as a nursing leader. It's very hard to put what he has accomplished into words, but he is a wonderful person inside and out.”

Also being recognized by MercyOne are:

- Eleanor McDonald, RN – MercyOne Children’s Emergency Center

- Wendy Olson, RN – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

- Bridget Saffold, BSN, RN – MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center

- Christina Schauer, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC – MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center