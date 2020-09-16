MercyOne North Iowa CEO gives update on hospital

MASON CITY, Iowa - Hospitals are the battlefields where the war against the coronavirus is fought everyday. We're hearing how MercyOne North Iowa is managing their operations during the pandemic.

During the county's press conference this afternoon, MercyOne North Iowa CEO Rod Schlader said the hospital is handling the pandemic well and they're preparing for the long haul.

"There are currently 14 hospitalized for COVID in North Iowa and that's up one from last week," said Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel during the press conference.

Many of those hospitalized for coronavirus are at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Schlader says the hospital has a good supply of PPE on hand, but there remain occasional supply issues.

"We've run into a couple of problems witih gowns. We've had some trouble with that but we got a new shipment in of gowns and we launder our own gowns, so that's been good. Recently we're running into a shortage of the booties," said Schlader.

Rapid test kits can provide a result in a matter of minutes. Schlader says the hospital is relying on in-house tests right now, but there are plans to get the equipment for rapid tests.

"If we do get those machines, we probably will deploy those in a couple of our clinics and maybe at the test site, for people that maybe aren't symptomatic, but are traveling somewhere and they don't want to get anyone sick. We can do a quick test and get the results," he said.

MercyOne North Iowa is still under visitor restrictions and according to Schlader, restrictions will remain until there is a drop in case counts.

"We'd love to get off of our visitor restrictions, but there's only one way to do that and that's to reduce the number of positives in our county."

Right now, the hospital is also looking to hire some more doctors and nurses. According to Schlader, they had a couple of doctors retire because their age put them at extra risk during the pandemic.