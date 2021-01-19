MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care resumes seeing normal patients

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care has resumed seeing patients for all urgent health needs.

In November, the health facility announce it would only see patients with symptoms related to COVID-19 on weekdays. It now returns to the treatment of minor illnesses and injuries for all ages from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and 9 am to 5 pm on weekends. That includes treatment for small cuts, sprains, strains, sore throats, and ear infections.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are still encouraged to schedule an appointment online or walk-in at MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care at 1631 4th Street Southwest.

Telehealth appointment are also available.