MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care now accepting online appointments

MASON CITY, Iowa – Online scheduling is now available at Mercy One Mason City Urgent Care.

Appointments may be made by phone, tablet, or computer.

“Our team at MercyOne is committed to providing radically convenient and safe, quality care for the communities we serve,” says Lori Barkela, clinic manager for MercyOne Mason City Urgent Care. “Online scheduling supports this by providing access to our calendar of upcoming available appointments for in-person visits. It also allows patients to book virtual visits to see an Urgent Care provider from anywhere that is convenient for them.”

Appointments can be made a minimum of 30 minutes and maximum of 24 hours in advance. MercyOne Urgent Care is open weekdays 10 am to 6 pm and weekends and holidays 9 am to 5 pm.

You can make an appointment by clicking here.