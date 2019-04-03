MercyOne: Dr. Waters talks about development of heart health

The Mason City Clinic and the MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center are celebrating 30 years of delivering the most advanced cardiac care to the people of North Iowa and the surrounding counties.

Since opening in 1989 the Center has performed more than 6,700 open-heart surgeries and 40,000 cardiac catheter lab procedures.

MercyOne North Iowa is recognizing the achievements of the various departments of the cardiac care units with a series of short informative videos.