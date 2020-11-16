Clear
MercyOne now offering rapid COVID-19 testing at several locations

The rapid COVID-19 tests can provide results in as little as 20 minutes.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 3:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you need to get a COVID test in North Iowa and want results fast, there are now plenty of options available.

The antigen rapid testing system is now available through many of MercyOne's providers throughout the area.

MercyOne is offering the service at its Mason City Urgent Care.  For Folks outside of Mason City, there are plenty of options available as well.  

Testing locations:

• Clear Lake Family Medicine
• Clear Lake Pediatric and Adolescent Care
• Forest City Family Medicine
• Forest Park Family Medicine
• Greene Family Medicine
• Mason City Pediatric and Adolescent Care
• Northwood Family Medicine
• Rockford Family Medicine
• Regency Family Medicine
• Sheffield Family Medicine

You will need an appointment before getting a test.  Contact your primary care provider or MercyOne's Family Health Line at 641-428-7777.

Dr. Teresa Mock with MercyOne North Iowa says it was hard to get enought of the test kits in stock to roll out rapid testing in their facilities.

Testing has been a long time coming. We've been trying to get that for quite a while and we just now have been successful in getting that," said Dr. Mock.

These rapid tests are for people with COVID-19 symptoms.  Here is a list of some of the most common symptoms:

• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea

If you believe you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, contact you primary care provider about getting a test.

