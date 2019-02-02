Mercy changes name to MercyOne

MASON CITY, Iowa – Some big changes took place at a North Iowa hospital on Friday. The Mercy health network announced it will be changing its name effective immediately.

“Today we unveiled our new name and logo across the entire state,” MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Interim President, Rod Schlader told KIMT.

Mercy will now be known as MercyOne, which Schlader says will bring the hospitals and clinics across the state together.

“We have 20,000 colleagues across the state and 2,000 on our medical staff over 243 different locations. So, it’s really bringing us together to be identifiable to our customers,” said Schlader.

Schlader says not much besides signage and the name will change.

“We’re still the same Mercy Medical Center, we’re just stronger. We still pride ourselves in delivering high-quality, compassionate care. But we’re going to have more benefits from MercyOne being one system for the first time.”