Mercy-North Iowa limits visitors over flu concerns

Says there's been a positive test in the community.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa is restricting visitation due to fear of the flu.

The hospital says a positive test for influenza in the Mason City area has been confirmed by the State Hygienic Lab.
In order to prevent the spread of the flu, Mercy says:

- Visitors with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms are restricted from visiting hospitalized patients
- Visitation of patients in isolation is limited to significant other or spouse, and parents or guardians plus two visitors.

“As a healthcare organization, it is our responsibility and obligation to protect our patients, visitors, and co-workers, as well as ourselves and families, against the seasonal influenza virus,” said Kimberly Overbeck, Infection Prevention Nurse. "As we work to provide a safe environment for our patients and staff, we apologize for any inconvenience this visitation restriction may cause. We will continue to monitor conditions and remove the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so."

Mercy says if families need special consideration for a visit, they should contact the nurse in charge on the unit they wish to visit before coming to the hospital.

