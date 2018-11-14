Clear

Mercy North Iowa celebrates Family Medicine Week

Mercy Medical Center North Iowa teaches new physicians skills to be well-rounded.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 12:12 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, has declared Nov. 11-18 as Family Medicine Week.

Mercy Medical Center North Iowa Family Medicine Residency program is celebrating 43 years of service as part of it.

The program provides residents with specialized training to provide primary care and/or treatment for families. There are currently 31 physicians on staff who have completed and graduated from the program.

One of those doctors is Chad McCambridge (MD) – a 2004 graduate who now oversees the program.

He says this program creates well-rounded physicians.

“Our program does good at teaching these young family physicians to practice full scope,” said McCambridge. “They’re able to deliver babies, take care of patients no matter where they are in the hospital or in the nursing home which is really vitally needed, especially in our more rural areas of north Iowa.”

Since 1975, there have been 208 graduates of the Mercy residency program in Mason City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

HALL OF PRIDE

Image

Nation random acts of kindness day

Image

K-9 going to school

Image

City of Rochester discusses ways to manage the geese population

Image

Rochester school board updates

Image

Human trafficking awareness

Image

Family medicine week

Image

Lourdes Defense Continues to Shine

Image

State rules and regulations about breeders

Image

Updated Fairground Facilities

Community Events