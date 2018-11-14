Mercy North Iowa celebrates Family Medicine Week

MASON CITY, Iowa – Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, has declared Nov. 11-18 as Family Medicine Week.
Mercy Medical Center North Iowa Family Medicine Residency program is celebrating 43 years of service as part of it.
The program provides residents with specialized training to provide primary care and/or treatment for families. There are currently 31 physicians on staff who have completed and graduated from the program.
One of those doctors is Chad McCambridge (MD) – a 2004 graduate who now oversees the program.
He says this program creates well-rounded physicians.
“Our program does good at teaching these young family physicians to practice full scope,” said McCambridge. “They’re able to deliver babies, take care of patients no matter where they are in the hospital or in the nursing home which is really vitally needed, especially in our more rural areas of north Iowa.”
Since 1975, there have been 208 graduates of the Mercy residency program in Mason City.
