Mercy Medical Center North Iowa notifying approx. 1,900 individuals information may be at risk due to data breach

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mercy Medical Center North Iowa is notifying around 1,900 individuals or their representatives that their protected health information may have been compromised due to a data breach.

In a statement, Mercy says a recent investigation confirmed that an employee inappropriately accessed patient information, including birth dates, addresses, medication listings and insurance information, between July 2017 and July 2018. The hospital says it could not confirm that all patient records accessed were viewed for job-related purposes. The person in question is no longer employed nor has access to the hospital's information systems, Mercy adds. Notification letters to those affected were mailed out on Monday.

Eric Merrill of Mason City was recently affected by two different data breaches, and says the news is concerning.

"There's so much information that goes into a medical record that anybody can take a flash drive and download all that information and sell it on the black market."

He is appreciative of the steps Mercy is taking to make sure this doesn't happen again, as well as offering free credit protection and identity theft services for those who may be at risk for one year, free of charge.

"If you've been affected it's definitely worthwhile to take that type of protection and make sure that you're protected."

In addition, Mercy's compliance team says it is reviewing privacy practices and reinforcing education for all staff members.

Mercy is also working with law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services - Office for Civil Rights, and encourages anyone who has questions or concerns about the incident to contact a representative at 641-428-7000. The call center is strictly confidential and representatives are available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.