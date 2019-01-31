Mercy Medical Center North Iowa offers shuttle for employees

MASON CITY, Iowa – With the extremely cold temperatures we’ve been experiencing, Mercy Medical Center North Iowa is doing everything it can to make sure not only its patients are getting to and from the door safely, but so are their colleagues.

“It helped me not be frozen before I was getting into work today,” said Ali Robertson, a Clinic Manager.

Robertson was one of the many staff members who benefitted from a new accommodation at the medical center. Chief Operating Officer, Diane Fischels, says it was put into place earlier this week.

“Any time we think there is going to be something that is going to interrupt our services, we always meet and talk about how we best prepare for that,” Fischels said.

Employees aren’t the only ones benefitting, the hospital offers a free valet service for patients. It is just another reason Robertson says she is thankful to work for an employer who cares.

“It means the world to me,” Robertson said. “Not only do we have the highest quality for our patients, but the organization really had that personalized care for our employees that they offered this for us several days this week.”

The valet service is always available, but the staff shuttle is available only during these cold temperatures.