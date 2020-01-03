Clear

Mental tests ordered for man accused of killing Iowa pastor

A mental competency evaluation has been ordered for a man accused of beating to death a pastor outside a central Iowa church.

A judge recently approved a request from the attorney for 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton.

The attorney says his client has been acting irrationally. Pendleton has pleaded not guilty in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson.

Court records say Pendleton acknowledged to investigators that he fought with a man at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

The 64-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at St. Paul and had served as a chaplain to area first responders.

