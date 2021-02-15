Mental illnesses and suicidal thoughts have increased during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - During the pandemic, depression and anxiety are becoming more common for Americans. In fact, about 40% of adults live with at least one mental health illness.

In a recent survey by the CDC, 1 in 4 young adults say they had thoughts of committing suicide within the last 30 days. Data for 2020 is still being calculated, but the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, Southeast Minnesota, Sean Kinsella explained this time of year typically brings on even more mental health concerns. "People's mental health is being effected on a very large scale and I think that is everything from parents to kids," he said. "Everyone's life has been disrupted and right now we're going through a very tough time. This is the coldest time of year, people are not able to get out for a lot of reasons."

At the beginning of the pandemic in Minnesota from about March to June, suicide rates actually dropped by about 14%. Then from July to December, they started to go back up again by 16%. Kinsella said the summer was when people really started to realize the pandemic was going to stick around for quite some time. That's when they saw an uptick in people accessing services for mental health or suicidal thoughts. "I believe that what people are conflating is mental health is increasing and they're believing that that will link to suicide," explained Kinsella. "We're not experiencing that."

If you're concerned that someone you know is or might become suicidal, Mayo Clinic recommends checking in with them on a regular basis, offer to help with basic needs, suggest putting a daily routine in place and encouraging mental and physical activity. You can also encourage them to seek professional treatment. The number for the 24-hour suicide hotline is 800-273-8255.