Mental health services in Rochester to be offered via vido

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mental health services in Rochester will be done in a new way during the Coronavirus Pandemic - via video.
Family Service Rochester announced Thursday that its mental health professionals are ready to help, but in a different way.
"Through Telehealth, counseling sessions can be provided via internet connection (on a smartphone, tablet or computer). The process, which is all completed from your home, starts with a phone call, completing a few online forms then you are scheduled to talk with a mental health professional," the group said.
