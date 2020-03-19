Clear
Mental health services in Rochester to be offered via vido

Mental health services in Rochester will be done in a new way during the Coronavirus Pandemic - via video.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:08 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mental health services in Rochester will be done in a new way during the Coronavirus Pandemic - via video.

Family Service Rochester announced Thursday that its mental health professionals are ready to help, but in a different way.

"Through Telehealth, counseling sessions can be provided via internet connection (on a smartphone, tablet or computer). The process, which is all completed from your home, starts with a phone call, completing a few online forms then you are scheduled to talk with a mental health professional," the group said. 

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

