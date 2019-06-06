Mental health resource center opening in north Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to mental illness people often don't know where to turn for help for themselves or loved ones. That's where a new community resource center comes in at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.



It's called the "Jan Again Center for Hope and Safety." For many it will be the first stop on their road to recovery for themselves or loved ones. The center provides resources as well as inpatient care and outpatient support. 34 people can receive inpatient care at once, most of whom will have private rooms.

"The whole thing is, this is turning a tragedy, a real tragedy for me and the family, to something that will benefit others today, tomorrow and into the future."



Wally Smeby of Mason City provided a large donation for this project on behalf of his late wife, Jan, who struggled with depression and took her own life. Now he dedicates his life to making sure others get the help they need. He explains how they came up with the name for this new addition.



“During the time she was ill she would say I just want to be Jan again. So that's where it came from,” says Smeby.



The center officially opens on Monday. It's part of a larger project at MercyOne, a $10.6 million behavioral health center is in the works. If you want to see more of this major expansion project there will be a public dedication ceremony on June 8th at 2:00 with tours running from 12:00 to 5:00 p-m.